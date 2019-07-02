Federal High Court for Lagos don give former Ekiti govnor, Ayodele Fayose right to travel out, afta di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraign on Tuesday.

Fayose, wey dey court ontop accuse say im collect $5 million dollar money to use ontop im 2014 political campaign, plead not guilty for front of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos, according to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Justice Aneke come grant Fayose to collect im international passport back (temporarily) so as allow am travel comot to South Africa for medical examination after im legal team say im need am.

For October 2018, di court bin grant Fayose bail, after im meet im bail conditions of N50million bond, to submit im international passport, to provide two sureties and to bring two years tax clearance.

Di court order say dem must return di passport on or before 16 September.

Justice Aneke adjourned di case to 16 September for trial.