Image copyright Stanley Nsofor

Rivers State police command don confam di death of two Nigerian officers wey jaguda pipo kill for Mile 2 Ojoto area of Diobu, Port Harcourt.Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni confam to BBC Pidgin say di jaguda boys carry di rifles of di policemen dem wey dem kill.

Tori be say di two police men bin dey escort one lorry wey carry money dey go bank wen di boys attack Dem and two oda pipo wey get gunshot wounds dey receive treatment for hospital.

Oga Omoni add say, di Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel don give order make dem make sure dem catch di jaguda boys because di rifles wey dey dia hand, dem fit carry am do more crime.

Diobu area for Port Harcourt get high crime rate and wit dis kee kee wey happun, area pipo don begin fear onto di mass arrests wey police go do.

Image copyright Stanley Nsofor

Already WhatsApp message don dey spread about di kee kee wey happen wit warning for pipo to avoid Ojoto and Diobu area sake of wetin happen.Insecurity na one of di major palava for di state. Just last week, three Lebanese workers wey jaguda pipo kidnap for Andoni local goment area regain dia freedom after Dem spend 18 days with di kidnappers.