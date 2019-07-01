Dem no support media player for your device Egbin, Ikorodu boat accident: Dem don recover 15 dead bodi and 3 pipo survive

Rescue operations still dey go on for Egbin, near Ijede, inside Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Nigeria, afta one boat wey cari 21 passengers capsize for water.

According to report, di boat capsize on Saturday evening around 7.38pm.

Di passengers wey enta di boat for Lekki bin dey travel go Egbin, inside Ijede. Dem don already dey very close to Egbin wen di accident happun.

Our tori pesin wey go dia report say, already dem don recover about 15 dead bodi plus three pipo wey survive di accident.

One woman, Alaja Fatima wey three of her brodas dey di boat wey capsize tell our tori pesin say she neva experience anytin like dis before.

Image example Di passengers bin dey travel from Lekkin dey go Egbin wey di accident happun

"Wetin happun here, I neva experience dis kain tin for my life before. My three brothers dey di boat, Tolu, Juwon and Latif. Dem bin dey come from work on Saturday evening around 7:00 PM- 8:00PM.

"I just dey tire well-well, I beg make goment come help us from dis kind of tin."

She say among her three brodas, na only one of di bodi dem don recover so far.

Plenty pipo still gada for di Egbin Jetty dey wait make dem recover some of dia relatives wey bin dey inside di boat.