Rescue operations still dey go on for Egbin, near Ijede, inside Ikorodu area of Lagos State, afta one boat wey carry 21 passengers capsize for water.

According to report, di boat capsize on Saturday evening around 7.38pm and the passengers enta di boat for Lekki and bin dey travel go Egbin, inside Ijede. Dem don already dey very close to Egbin wen di accident happun.