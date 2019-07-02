Buhari don fire NHIS oga Usman Yusuf

Image example Oga Yusuf bin dey face controversy ontop di way im run di National Health Insurance Scheme

Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari don sack di Executive Secretary of di National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Professor Usman Yusuf.

According to statement wey di Director, Media of di Federal Ministry of Health Boade Akinola sign, di president don appoint Professor Mohammed Sambo as di new oga of di NHIS.

"Following di recommendation of di fact finding panel of di NHIS, President Buhari don approve di termination of appointment of di Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who bin dey on administrative leave," di statement tok.

Di president also approve say make di governing board of di NHIS waka too, im come direct di Permanent Secretary, to take charge till dem go put togeda anoda new board.

President Buhari also approve di appointment of Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as di Director-General of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Oga Yusuf, 54, take over di running on July 29, 2016 but na plenti controversies follow am waka.

For 2018, workers do I no go gree against di oga, afta Presido Buhari bring am back from suspension ontop accuse of magomago.

Oga Yusuf on im own part bin accuse Health Management Organisations HMOs, say dem dey use pipo moni do magomago.