Image copyright NurPhoto

Kidnappers don release di father-in-law to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari aide de camp (ADC).

Kidnappers bin gbab Musa Umar, di Magajin Garin of Daura, for President Buhari hometown for Katsina North West of di kontri for April 2019.

Channels Television dey report say one security source wey dey di presidency tell dem say dem rescue oga Umar for Kano.

Our eye still dey dis tori...