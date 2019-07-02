Image copyright Other Image example Di place wia di tanker explode

At least 40 people don die and 60 injure afta oil tanker explode for Benue state, north central Nigeria.

Police authorities tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happun at about 2pm local time on Monday wen one oil tanker fall down afta e dey try avoid a pothole for highway for Gwer-east local gofment.

Police tok-tok pesin, Sewuese Anene say from di information wey dem gada, afta di tanker fall, Ahumbe village pipo come gada to collect di fuel wey dey leak from di truck despite say police bin cut dem warning make dem no near di area.

Pipo wey take eye see how e happun, tell BBC pidgin say, wen di tanker fall and oil come pour for di road, di driver of one 18-seater passenger bus bin one pass, but dem warn am but e refuse to listen and na as e dey pass, explosion come happun kill all di pipo for di bus except di driver.

And as di villagers dey try quench di fire for di car, anoda big explosion come happun, pipo houses wey dey close also catch fire.

Two men from di fire service also suffer serious injury and dem dey receive treatment for hospital.

Christopher Avi bin tell tori pipo say all those wey injure don dey collect treatment for four hospital for di state.

Accidents wey involve oil tankers no be new tin for Nigeria roads. Last year August, fuel tanker crash, catch fire Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria.

For June, at least nine pipo also die for major accident wey involve tanker for Lagos