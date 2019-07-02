Fat for leg 'beta pass big belle' for women

Image copyright iStock

One science study don show say to carry more fat for leg compare wit fat for belle, dey protect women wey don hit menopause from heart disease.

Women wey get plenti belle fat and di lowest fat for dia hip and thigh, get di highest risk of stroke or heart disease according to wetin di European Heart Journal research tok.

Scientists tok say "apple-shape" women suppose try lose fat for belle so dat dem go fit dey "pear-shape."

One heart charity say dem need do more research to find out wetin dey cause di link.

'Apple-shape' no dey bad?

Scientists don alredi know before say di kain fat for di organs wey dey around di belle area fit increase risk of metabolic wahala like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Di reason why leg fat dey beta no dey clear but dem say e no dey cause problem anywia else for di bodi.

Sabi pipo say unhealthy lifestyle for middle age fit increase belle fat.

Prof Qibin Qi from di Albert Einstein College of Medicine for New York say, "Di pipo wey we use for dis study na women wit normal weight. So dis message dey very important, even for women wit healthy body weight, 'apple shape' or 'pear shape' still mata."

Wetin women go come do?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Exercise na di way for now

Prof Qi say na all about how to reduce belle fat, so dat di ratio of belle to leg go dey beta.

Im add say: "We no know weda diet or exercise wey fit move fat dey. Our group dey work on dis qweshion and hopefully we fit get ansa small time."

As e be so, im say di usual advice na to dey chop healthy food and do exercise.