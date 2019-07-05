Signs say your work dey stress you die

You dey quick tire evri time, you dey feel one kain for work and your duties dey scatter your head? If yes, you fit dey suffer from from wetin dem dey call 'burnout' - and you fit be di last pesin to know.

World Health Organisation don officially recognize burnout - tiredeness wey dey weaken pesin as something wey dey happen for workplace. Dem describe am as "something wey dey result from serious workplace stress wey dem neva treat well".

Some signs na over tiredness, negative mindset to your work and poor performance.

E dey hard for pipo to understand wetin dey do dem.

"I feel say e dey hard for pipo to sabi dia own signs of burnout. Pipo wey dey close to you or managers dey sabi pinpoint am well-well," Dr Rachel Morris tok.

Over di past 15 years, Dr Morris don see many patients wey don sick because of office stress.

She tok say di patients no dey dey sure of diasef, dem go dey feel hopeless, no eating and dem always tire. Some go even dey vex for dia work or dia office pipo and friends.

Wetin dey worry me?

Image copyright Getty Images

If you feel say you dey suffer from burnout, ask yourself dis kweshions:

Anybody wey dey close to you don tell you make you reduce your work?

Recently, you don dey vex for your work or your office pipo or customers?

Guilty conscience dey worry you say you no dey chill wit your friends, family or even yourself?

You dey quick dey emotional, example crying, vexing, paraing, or just dey feel tense for no reason?

If you ansa 'Yes' to any of dis kweshions, time fit don reach to change.

Tins wey dey cause work stress

Workplace treatment wey no dey fair

Workload wey pesin no fit manage

Job role wey no dey clear

No support from mangers

Heavy time pressure

Author of The Burnout Bible and psychotherapist, Dr Jacky Francis Walker believe say toxic work culture na one of di major tins wey dey cause work stress.

How to reduce burnout

Dr Rachel Morris say one of di tins pipo fit do to reduce burnout na to increase dia odeshi to stress.

"Dis one mean say we go fit respond to stress in healthy way and we go fit bounce back afta challenges and grow stronger."

Morris also add say e dey important to make time for tins wey fit increase pesin wellbeing like exercise, sleep and link-up wit pipo.