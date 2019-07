Image copyright Instagram/Osita Iheme Image example One of di feem wey Osita Iheme act wit Chinedu Ikedieze

Popular Nollywood actor Osita Iheme don scarce for feem as e no dey act plenti like dat but dis wan no stop as im face full every where for internet recently as pipo begin use di guy do meme.

Di actor become popular during di year 2000 wen im act for di feem 'Aki and Pawpaw'.

Image copyright Instagram/Osita Iheme

No be new tin say if you sabi use social media, den you go also dey use memes especially for places like Twitter.

Weda na from feem or viral video or even foto, meme dey make pipo laff.

Di latest meme wey dey bust pipo head na from di feem Stubborn Flies wey Iheme act for 2007. Di guy dey siddon for chair wit book as e come dey do like im dey calculate somtin.

And evribodi dey use am; even Rihanna beauty line - Fenty, use di meme.

Make we look as some pipo don use am.

Lyrical confusion

Skip Twitter post by @Genius j. cole: “i left a flock of rappers dead and buried

a verse from me is like 11 birds

just did the math, that's like two thousand dollars every word”



me: pic.twitter.com/dqeXaTKFan — Genius (@Genius) June 26, 2019

Life mata

Skip Twitter post by @bayenciaga If I wanna have my second and last kid by the time I’m 28 and I want them to be 2 years apart, and since we have to be married for at least 3 years before and I have to graduate a year before marriage then I should have met my soulmate... last week. pic.twitter.com/yX0NOkzDaJ — zina✨ (@bayenciaga) June 29, 2019

No forget to make budget wen you go market

Skip Twitter post by @fentybeauty When you go to the Fenty Beauty website to buy one product but somehow end up with 12 things in your cart pic.twitter.com/xMaGmvwIy7 — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) June 27, 2019

How much you don spend?

Skip Twitter post by @Chidubem__O Gave us the official meme for when you calculating how you'd spend money you are expecting even before it has entered your account. Legend! 😂 pic.twitter.com/wFY7ypoZIg — Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) June 29, 2019

You no get mouth