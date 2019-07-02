Image copyright @SPNigeria/Twitter

Nigeria Senate on Tuesday name new ogas wey go work wit Senate President Ahmed Lawal and im Deputy Ovie Omo-Agege as Principal officers for di ninth assembly.

Yahaya Abdullahi na new Senate leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice go serve as Deputy Senate Leader while Enyinanya Abaribe go be Minority leader.

Others include Senator Emmanuel Bwacha wey be di Deputy Minority Leader.

Di rest na Orji Uzor Kalu wey be new chief whip and Philip Aduda as minority whip of di senate.

Na Senate President Ahmed Lawal na im make di announcement, and wit dis arrangement di main leadership positions for di 109 member senate don ready.

Wetin go remain na name of committees wey go do 'oversight' function and pipo wey go lead such committees as chairpesins.