Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dey call for resignation of National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah after journalist reveal sey dem torture am.

E be 'barbaric,' sey dem go pick up journalist dem manhandle am like dis for Ghana, NDC tok on Tuesday for press statement wey dem release.

Sake of that dem wan make Kan Dapaah who dey in charge of National Security resign immediately over de torture accusations.

Security Operatives for Ghana last week Thursday storm de premises of ModernGhana.com, one online news platform for Accra wey dem pick up some of dema editors.

Since en release, Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri reveal sey dem cover en head plus plastic bag, transport am to unknown location, wey dem slap-slap am, use taser shock am den drill am.

Despite de torture claims, National Security Council Secretariat, deny de claims as false.

According to de statement dem release on National Security letter head wey no get signatory "torture den manhandling of suspects no be part and parcel of wana culture den architecture of de secretariat under de administration of President Akufo-Addo."

"We wan state categorically that de suspect, during questioning, never chop beatings ore any form of physical contact" de statement read.

Some media den civil society groups for de country dey call for full probe into de matter.

Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, say "dis dey send wrong signal about wana reputation, status as a country, den wana human rights records wey de international community dey watch."