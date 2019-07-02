Image copyright Elisha Abbo Image example Senator Elisha Abbo win election on February 23, 2019 as Senator representing senatorial senatorial district

One Nigerian Senator don explain give BBC Pidgin wetin happun for one video why show am dey assault one lady inside one shop.

Tori be say one online tori pipo publish 10 minutes CCTV video wey dem say involve 41 year old Senator Elisha Abbo dey slap and beat one lady inside one Abuja .

"But I want to say again say dem assault my sista, knock her down, beat her up, so na dat one make me take di action wey I take. Di tin be say one lady attack me beat me up, so I gave her a dose of it."

"Dis tin happun long before I become senator, not now. Dem no report am dat time, na now I win election dem go dig up di video. E happun for Abuja, Bannex Plaza on March 11, 2019." Senator Abbo tell BBC Pidgin tori pesin Daniel Semeniworima.

Di mata don spark plenti reaction for social media as di video go viral.

But di senator say di video wey di online tori pipo publish no dey complete and e say dem suppose balance di report.

Why I assault lady for CCTV footage

"I waka comot with my sista to go buy jeans and some light cloth. Den my sista call me say dem dey for one shop somewhere and dem dey do ladies tins. Den suddenly I receive phone call say dem beat my sister friend and she faint for di shop. When I go dia I see vomit and blood and den I demand to know wetin happun. Di tin shock me so I gatz call ambulance, I gatz call di police to clear di area in case may be di lady die. If you watch di video, I come in and sidon somewhere ontop one yellow generator, as I dey step out, somebody wey cari holy bible for hand attack me and slap me three times. Di lady come hold me, a lot of issues bin happun actually." Senate Abbo tok.

Di senator say E no good say dem dey paint me black say I be monster wen na dem be monster wey beat a lady all because she look small.

Nigeria national police tok tok pesin Frank Mbah tell BBC Pidgin say, dis na case of assault and diwoman wey dem bit suppose go di nearest police station go report.

Senator Elisha Abbo win election on February 23, 2019 as Senator representing senatorial senatorial district. Na on June 11 na im im follow take oath as member of ninth Nigerian senate.

Amnesty international condemn di video. And na so plenti reaction gada di mata as pipo dey use hash tag #NotTooYoungToRun for social media to tok about di mata.