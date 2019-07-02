Zainab Aliyu case: I no go allow pressure - Judge

Image copyright HAJARA HABIB Image example Zainab Aliyu get her freedom for April 2019

Di judge wey dey handle case wey Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) file for one Federal High Court on top six pipo wey dem accuse say dem put Tramadol inside one 23-year-old girl bag wen she travel to Saudi Arabia don yan say e no go allow pressure affect for di case.

Justice Lewis Allagoa wey tok on Tuesday wen di mata come before Federal High Court, Kano for di second time say di kain tin wey pipo dey write and tok about di case no good at all and e bin wan transfer di case.

"I dey surprise wit di kain tin wey pipo dey tok and write on dis mata especially on social media. Inf act even highly placed pipo for society wey suppose know beta dey write wetin dem want wey no good."

"If di idea na to put me under pressure, e no go happun because i don tay for dis job to know say Justice dey dia for everybody and e no dey one sided. At some point i be wan excuse my self from the case because of wetin pipo dey tok when dey call me and wetin dem dey write."

Di court adjourn di hearing of di case of 6 pesin wey dem accuse say plant drugs inside di bag of Zainab Aliyu, go October 14, 15th.

Justice Lewis Allagoa wey grant di request from both counsels on top make dem quick-quick hear di, tok say di court go hear di case twice a week wen dem resume for October.

Zainab wey escape kasala for Saudi Arabia afta Nigeria goment intervene for di accuse mata, return back home for May 2019, na from dia NDLEA begin investigate and cari di mata go court.

Judge Allagoatok say im dey embarrass from di plenti lie-lie tok-tok wey dey go on for social media say im don grant bail to di suspects witout obeying due process on June 12th.

E tok say Court send documents go Saudi to help di release of Zainab, so na rubbish for pipo to say court take side wit di suspects.

"Even a fellow judge call dey ask whether na true say o grant bail to di accused and i tell am say yes, i give the accused one of the toughest bail conditions wey i don ever give and dem meet am according to di law, so everything na according to how e suppose be we do am." Justice Allagoa add.

Di judge add say e don spend many years on di job not to allow pressure get to am no mata di kain case wey e dey handle.

" Dis is my 16th year on di senior bench, so no be today. I no go allow pressure affect wetin i suppose do. Justice should be fair to all."

As e be say court don grant sharp-sharp hearing for dis mata, court go hear di case twice a week starting from 14,15 October.

Zainab Aliyu follow BBC tok say:

"I want to get justice. Dem need to punish di culprits according to di crime wey dem commit. If no be for God, di story for be something different today. For Saudi, dia law dey strict and na death sentence dem dey give any pesin wey commit dis kain crime. I want justice for myself, for di old man and for oda pipo wey fit dey innocent."

Three of di suspects no get lawyer wey dey represent dem for court on top dis mata but barrister wey dey represent odas decide to include dem for dia defence.

Prosecution rep Barrister Oloruntoba want di suspects to submit dia international passports to di court.

E say one of di defendants don travel out of di kontri twice afta bail.

One of di suspects wey follow BBC tok outside di court say:

"We dey innocent and God go help us fight. Everyday i dey go work for dat airport, dem dey search me before i enta inside and also afta i finish work plus wen i dey about to house. How i come take bring drugs inside to still come fit plant am for somebodi else bags? Make dem prove wit evidence. I feel say some pipo just want to use us as scapegoats for dis mata."