RUGA na serious mata and must be handled with care - Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka don cut warning give Nigeria gofment say dia RUGA settlement plan na serious mata wey dem must handle with care.

"Di RUGA initiative na explosive issue wey dem need to handle with care." Na so im tok.

Soyinka bin dey respond to qweshion about wetin im tink about gofment plan to build 'ruga settlement' to address di crisis between farmers and herders.

Soyinka suggest say gofment fit adopt di ranching system but e must dey for area wia e no go disturb pipo.

"Cattle rearing no be strange or mysterious tin so why e go come become problem just because we like to chop beef, I no get am, ansa dey to di problem and e dey very simple." Na so Soyinka tok.

Soyinka wey condemn di killing of hundreds of pipo inside farmer/herder clash across di kontri blame failure of di leaders ontop di mata.

"Dem don give di cattle rearers chance to dey do anyhow, dem dey kill, drive famers comot dia farms, burn and chop dia crops and den you come with RUGA?"

According to Federal gofment, 'RUGA Settlement' mean rural settlement for both animal farmers and cattle herders and na to epp settle migrant families wey dey herd cattle inside place wey dey organized.

Dem say e no dey compulsory and na only 12 states don show interest.

But di mata don cause controversy as some govnors and Nigerians don criticise di plan as 'land grabbing scheme for di Fulani herdsmen'.

Meanwhile, Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike, na di latest to join di list of govnors wey say dem no get land to participate for di programme.