Why I wan become di govnor of Kogi state - Dino Melaye

Image copyright Instagram/@dinomelaye Image example Senator Dino Melaye dey pick im govnorship form

Senator Dino Melaye don buy govnorship form to contest di November govnorship elections for Kogi state, north central Nigeria. for di Peoples Democratic Party.

Di Peoples's Democratic Party lawmaker wey make di announcement inside press conference on Thursday for di PDP headquarters say e go "restore di long lost reputation of di state."

Oga Melaye say, "I dey very excited and happy say we don start di journey to recover we state from economic scavengers and financial cankerworms."

"People dey die for Kogi State, crime dey di highest level for di history of di state, unemployment dey everywia and non payment of salary don turn di tradition", na wetin e follow tok.

E also tok say na Kogi state pipo want am to run for di election. E call for peace and calm during di process wey go lead to di election.

According to Dino, im main aim na to revive di economic state of Kogi, and education for di state.