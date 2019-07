Image copyright AFP Image example Sudanese protestors dey celebrate for di streets of Khartoum on 5 July 2019.

Sudan military ogas don reach agreement with di opposition joinbodi to share power until di kontri go fit hold elections, according to pipo wey epp organise di meeting.

Di two joinbodi gree say dem go dey share di control of di sovereign council, wey dey in charge of di kontri for di next three years, at least.

Di African Union tok say, dem also agree to form independent gofment wey sabi pipo go lead, and dem go also to investigate di fight-fight wey happun for di kontri recently.

Di tori of di agreement don cause plenti jolly for street.

E neva tay wey pipo enta street to protest against di military gofment wey bin dey power, according to tori, di latest I no go gree for civillian gofment to take ova kill seven pipo and injure 181 odas.

Na women fight pass for civillian rule to happun for Sudan

Wetin dey inside di agreement?

Di AU mediator for di deal, Mohamed Hassan Lebatt tell tori pipo on Friday wetin di agreement contain.

Dem agree say for di 3 years wey di sovereign council go run, di military go dey in charge for di first eighteen months while civilian presidency go take di remaining eighteen months.

Dem go hold election afta di transitional period don finish.

Dem go postpone di creation of di legislative council.

Na for April dem by force comot from office

Siddig Yousif wey be one of di pipo wey negotiate di agreement tok say e go hard to convince protesters wey go fear military for goment niut say di civillian leaders go convince dem say di protest go dey successful.

Sudan na kontri wey don get kwente since dem bounce dia presido Omar al-Bashir for April.