Ekpang Nkukwo na very important food for di Efik pipo of Cross River State, south-south Nigeria.

Dem dey cook am for big family gatherings like weddings and e dey take time to prepare.

E get plenti sea food ingredients including bush meat for inside as e be say Cross River get plenti water.

If you wan show pesin wey come your house say dem dey important to you, you fit cook dis food.

Producers: Faith Oshoko and Onyinye Chime

Video: Gift Ufoma