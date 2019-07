Two weeks afta di pipeline explosion wey kill more dan 40 pipo for Komkom Oyigbo Local gofment area of Rivers state, authorities say deadi bodi wey dem never fit comot from swamp don dey smell full di area.

Di pipeline wey dey carry petrol, from Port Harcourt to Aba catch fire on Saturday 22 June, 2019.

According to di National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), na gunshot from one of di security pipo to pursue pipo wey dey scoop fuel from di pipeline afta e burst na im cause di fire.

South South Zonal Director NOSDRA, Cyrus Nkangwung, confam dis wan as im dey give report of di investigation into wetin cause di fire.

Di Nosdra oga advise say make gofment and pipo wey dey concern quick-quick go decontaminate di site wia di explosion happen because of di smell from deadi body dem wey still dey rotten dia wey dem neva comot.

"We also discover say di area dey polluted because of deadibody and oda organisms dem wey don also die for di process so we don order for immediate clean up of di area so proper restoration go take place. We sef wan do one assessment wey go uncover all di whole scenario of wetin happen wey JIV assessment no fit do." Na so im tok.

Image example Wasimeba Igonikon lose im two sons wey bin go scoop fuel from di place.

According to Nkangwung, over 16,000 litres of petrol na im pour enta over 21,000 hectares of land, im add say na pipo wey go tiff fuel na im vandalise di pipeline.

Image example Site wia PPMC pipeline explode

"Di cause of Spill na sabotage as we discover one two inch pipe ontop di pipeline for di centre wey anoda pesin put. So di team agree say due to pressure from di PMS wey dey pass through di line, di valve wey dem put fail naim come cause di spill for di environment."