Image copyright Elisha Abbo Image example Senator Elisha Abbo win election as PDP candidate on February 23, 2019 to represent Adamawa North Central Senatorial district

Nigeria police don launch investigation into di accuse say Senator Elisha Abbo assault one young woman inside one sex toy shop for Abuja.

Tok-tok pesin for di force Frank Mba tell BBC Pidgin say di IGP Muhammed Adamu don order very comprehensive investigation into di incident.

Nigerians bin don dey react afta Premium Times, one online tori pipo publish 10 minutes CCTV video wey dem say involve di 41 year old Senator, wey show as im dey slap and beat one lady inside di shop.

"Police don already contact di victim, we don commence investigation, our intention na to make sure say di right tin is done. Our investigation go dey deep, we go look evri-evri, analyse di video, and at di end of di investigation, we go get back to Nigerians and tell dem our findings. na so Mba tok.

Di senator bin explain give BBC Pidgin wetin happun for di video say di woman bin attack am dat is why e do wetin e do. Di senator bin also accuse say di video no show everything wey happun.

"But I want to say again say dem assault my sista, knock her down, beat her up, so na dat one make me take di action wey I take. Di tin be say one lady attack me beat me up, so I gave her a dose of it." Na so im tok.