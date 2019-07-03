Image copyright Other Image example Senator Elisha Abbo win election as PDP candidate on February 23, 2019 to represent Adamawa North Central Senatorial district

Nigeria opposition party PDP and dia presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday react to di CCTV video wey show Senator Elisha Abbo dey beat up one nursing mother for one sex toy inside Abuja.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemn and summon Senator Abbo, wey be member of dia party.

Di National Publicity Secretary of di PDP, Kola Ologbondiya, tok say di party dey shock on top wetin happun and dem go keep quiet about am.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar demand apology from di 41 year old Senator wey dey represent Adamawa North Central Senatorial district, from di same home state of Adamawa state for north east Nigeria where Atiku come from

"I advise him to openly apologize, make only him, by himsef waka go to di police and show good example wey young leader suppose show. I also call on our party, di PDP to take necessary disciplinary action and di police to ensure say di law takes full course." Atiku post for Twitter.

For di PDPD statement wey oga Ologbondiya bring out concerning dis mata e say;

"Di attention of di National Working Committee (NWC) of di PDP don dey drawn to one CCTV video concerning di accuse of sometin wrong wey one senator wey dem elect under di platform of PDP, Senator Elisha Abbo, do."

"PDP na law-abiding and upstanding party and dem completely condemn dis kain lawlesssness and callousness wey dem see inside di video and dem go neva keep quiet about am."

PDP say dem dey shocked say di woman wey di senator beat, dey harmless and na pesin wey dem suppose protect.

"Although dis na pesonal conduct of just one pesin and dis no get any link with di culture of our party, di PDP go still stand on dia ground say no responsible pesin go keep quiet for dis kain character."

Di party say, sake of wetin don happun, di NWC don begin investigation onto di mata and don call Senator Elisha to come explain imsef.

Oga Ologbondiyan add say di party don also take note of di sharp-sharp action wey di senate take concerning dis mata.

PDP also come dey promise Nigerians say dem go always stand for di side of justice and dem no go ever think twice to take action against any of dia members wey dem find out say dey guilty, especially those wey dem elect or appoint for public office.

Senator Abbo bin tell BBC Pidgin why imI assault lady for CCTV footage -

Di senator say di video wey di online tori pipo publish no dey complete and e say dem suppose balance di report.

"I waka comot with my sista to go buy jeans and some light cloth. Den my sista call me say dem dey for one shop somewhere and dem dey do ladies tins. Den suddenly I receive phone call say dem beat my sister friend and she faint for di shop. When I go dia I see vomit and blood and den I demand to know wetin happun. Di tin shock me so I gatz call ambulance, I gatz call di police to clear di area in case may be di lady die. If you watch di video, I come in and sidon somewhere ontop one yellow generator, as I dey step out, somebody wey cari holy bible for hand attack me and slap me three times. Di lady come hold me, a lot of issues bin happun actually," Senator Abbo tok.

Tori be say Premium Times, one online tori pipo, publish 10 minutes CCTV video wey dem say involve 41 year old Senator Elisha Abbo dey slap and beat one lady inside one Abuja sex toy shop.

24 hours afta di tori land, na so plenti reaction gada di mata as pipo dey use hash tag #Senatorstepdown and #SenatorElishaAbbo for social media to tok about di mata.