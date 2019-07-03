Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President office don confam give BBC Pidgin say President Munammadu Buhari don suspend di Ruga Settlement Projects.

Barshi Ahmad wey be Media Assistant to President Buhari say na true say di goment don suspend di Ruga Settlement scheme wey be goment grazing plan for herdsmen.

"Govnors dey currently hold meeting wit Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for National Economic Council inside Aso Rock, Abuja, di moment dem finish di meeting dem go give full details of di goment decision to suspend Ruga," Bashir tell BBC.

Di mata of Ruga don dey create some wahala afta di Federal goment bin enta states start to dey arrange land to use for herdsmen settlement.

Di presidency for statement tok say "Ruga settlement na program to settle families wey no dey stay one place because of dem animals, so all animal farmers, no be just cattle herders go get organized place wey go get di basic amenities wey dem go need like school, hospitals, road, animal clinics and factories wey go process di meat and animal products."

But Fulani locals tok say di word, wey dem dey spell 'rugga' mean 'settlements' for dia language because dia way of life dey carri dem from place to place.