Dan Lawal wey be broda to Magajin Garin Daura wey IRT team save am from kidnappers for Kano tell BBC say Tuesday night na im first sleep for 62 days since wey kidnappers gbab im brother for April.

Dan Lawal wey dey wit im broda Daura chief for Abuja at dis time, add say dem dey aware say even President Buhari no dey sleep well over di mata because na something wey also affect am wella.

"Na yesterday be di first sleep wey I get for 62 days because since wey dem gbab my broda sleep no dey gree come. We dey grateful to Nigeria security pipo and President Buhari wey we dey aware say no dey fit sleep as well over dis mata."

On di kain security wey dem go put for Magajin Daura after dis incident, Dan Lawal tok say Palace chiefs and family go meet discuss that one.

E also add say di chief dey in good health as no any part of im body dey give am problem for now.

IRT team na im rescue Magajin Garin Daura from di hand of kidnappers afta im spend like 2 months for dia

Meanwhile, Jazuli Mandawari wey dey stay Segemu area for Kano wia di kidnappers keep Magajin Gari tell BBC say dem endure shootings for 13 hours before Police rescue magajin Gari.

Mandawari add say things don come back normal now for di area after di gbege as shops don open and pipo do go about dia normal business.

"Na yesterday night dat is hours after the shootout na im everything come normal. Shops don reopen and pipo dey do dia normal runs."