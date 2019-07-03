Image copyright Getty Images

Some Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users no fit upload fotos, videos and files on Wednesday.

One tok-tok pesin for Facebook, wey also be di owners of di three apps, tell BBC News say: "We dey work to get tins back to normal as quick as possible."

Togeda, di social networks get billions of users all of di world.

For March, Facebook and Instagram experience dia longest period of interruption ever. Problems also affect both apps plus WhatsApp for April.

Di Facebook Messenger app, wey dem dey install separately, also dey affected.