Image copyright kaffy/Naira Marley

Nigerian dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau aka 'Kaffy' don yab singer Naira Marley latest dance step, 'soapy'.

Kaffy write for Instagram say di dance dey 'disgusting and immoral' and she para say dem no censor di song from pikin dem.

For di short video wey Marley release on June 27, for Twitter im dance one kain dance wey im carry im hand near im private part wey make pipo tok well-well for social media about di dance and di song lyrics.

No be only Kaffy dey vex for di song, ome oda celebs dey support wetin di dancer tok.

Popular radio presenter and movie actor Omotunde Adebowale aka 'Lolo 1' hail Kaffy as she condemn di soapy dance.

"I bin love you before but now I love you more. Shey na say we no want make dis generation grow? Why we just dey destroy common sense?" Lolo 1 comment.

Nigerian entertainment journalist, Joey Akan also chook mouth for di mata, say all Naira Marley fans na donkey sake of say dem dey support dance wey im feel dey encourage masturbation.

Few weeks ago dem release di musician from prison afta Nigerian corruption police EFCC nack 11 count charge ontop im head ontop accuse of internet fraud.

Marley plead not guilty to all di charges wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bring against am.

Soapy dey make pipo tok

Since di song drop, plenti pipo don enta social media to tok dia mind about di song.