Image copyright SOPA Images Image example Google Maps dey help pipo wey no sabi road go where dem dey go across Nigeria

Di voice wey speak to some Nigerians wey use Google Maps on Wednesday dey make pipo wonder weda di search engine don get Nigerian accent.

E belike say di tech giant fit dey plan sometin big wey nobodi dey understand now. Tori be say na for July 2018 di search engine launch Google Station wey dem say go be di new awuf WiFi wey no dey finish.

"You fit use am watch anytin" di awuf internet "no dey finish' in fact more places dey come inside Google Station" Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor wey be Google Nigeria Director tell BBC Pidgin on July 26, 2018.

Fast forward to 2019 wey be one year later, e fit be say some di cook inside Google put of soup.

"I bin dey enjoy smooth taxi ride yesterday night (on 3 July) wen I hear one voice prompt wey dey tok wit correct Nigerian accent from the driver Google map." One user tell BBC Pidgin.

"My driver look back, ask me weda na me tok di direction wey im just hear. I tell am say make im cool down, make we hear di voice again to dey sure say tambolo no dey inside our ear."

"In 300 metres, turn right on Alagomeji street", di voice tok again as e pronounce 'Alagomeji' like correct Nigeria girl.

Di lady wey use di Google Maps add say her driver shine teeth from ear to ear say; "Ah madam, Google map don get Nigerian accent o".

She say she bin try record am but di voice prompt no gree her as e just dey change from Nigerian accent to Oyibo accent.

"Ifeanyi, my driver explain give me say if Google make di Nigerian accent permanent, e go really help am understand di directions wey di voice dey give wen im dey drive. "

As I wan almost reach my house, di voice prompt change back to di spri-spri oyibo accent wey make Ifeanyi vex, turn am off, She add.

Google Nigeria dey yet to comment on weda dis Nigerian accent na mistake, testing abi na update wey dem dey plan to launch.

Pipo wey sabi wetin dey happun for Nigeria technology industry dey yan say e belike say sumtin different fit land dis July from Google and until den pipo like dis Twitter use go still dey wonda weda Google Maps don get Nigerian accent?