Image copyright Photo: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

Hashtag #DropThatChamber dey trend for Ghana after Parliament announce sey dem wan build new 450-seater Parliament chamber sake of space no dey de chamber.

De campaign which be the top trend on twitter gather massive support as more Ghanaians for social media top dey free dema minds give Members of Parliament.

Dem announce plans sey massive demo go happen Saturday, July 13 if government no flush that idea from dema mind.

Skip Twitter post by @life_of_twist If the parliament house is too small for them, they should run a double track system just like we doing with the SHS #DropThatchamber #2MillionGhanaiansMarch — follow 4 follow (@life_of_twist) July 3, 2019

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu talk sey dem no go spend more than $200 million on de new parliamentary chamber.

"We all think sey de facility no for go beyond some amount, that $200 million. We dey look at anything between $150 million den $200 million," Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu reveal.

Speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye unveil de new design when last Friday when de architect, David Adjaye place courtesy call on am.

But de move dey bore Ghanaians big time.

Chaw people dey free dema minds on how suddenly some Parliamentarians dey find awam theories back de project, describing dem as 'insensitive.'

Skip Twitter post by @OtiAdjei Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is actually defending this like a missionary selling us oxygen.



A more comfortable work space and spouting insensitive theories to back it up. Miserable. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 3, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @sheeda_adams Read and laugh🤣🤣🤣

Majority Leader,Osei Kyei M.Bonsu says

the space between the min. and maj. Human as they are,they could get a little passionate about some of the issues during debates and the throwing of arms,wild gesticulations could lead to something else #DropThatChamber pic.twitter.com/rB8KKKq5LY — Rasheeda Adams (@sheeda_adams) July 3, 2019

Mandems conf sey out of all de chaw tins wey de country dey need, hunger dey whip some people, some students dey learn under trees den stuff but leadership rather wan build new parliament chamber.

Skip Twitter post by @gervin_dk We claim we did not have enough funds to manage an already furbished UG medical centre (which would cost us roughly $6M annually) but we want to build a new chamber in parliament which won't bring us any revenue? #CitiCBS #DropThatChamber — Gervin Delali Kpodo (@gervin_dk) July 3, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @JustNanaAma The government of Ghana cannot afford to put incubators in every hospital, provide schools with computers but it has money to build a new chamber for MPs who come from communities with no schools/hospitals/courts/factories. Isn't this hatred? We need to make them #DropThatChamber — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) July 3, 2019

Others figure sey de way MPs be kubolor pass, wey dem just dey get full house during budget readings, state of the nation address den during dema ex-gratia discussion how sey dem fit behave like dem no get space.

Skip Twitter post by @akumabel Any MP who feels that the house is not comfortable enough should not seek re-election. New chamber will be resisted. - Elvis Darko #DropThatChamber — Mabel Aku Baneseh (@akumabel) July 3, 2019

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah talk media sey check like de plan no sheda be popular among even MPs.

Already, some legislators like Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak say plans for de new building be misplaced priority.

People dey ask Members of Parliament sey make dem use dema brains work, no be comfort go do anything give dem.

Skip Twitter post by @SaddickAdams It is not the chamber that needs an upgrade but rather, the brains that work in there. Because a comfortable room does not make a fool acquire wisdom. #DropThatChamber — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 3, 2019