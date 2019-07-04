Image copyright AFP

Swiss court don sentence President Biya e six body guards for seka dia brutal behaviour for tori pesin.

Swiss media, Tribune Geneva report say police arrest six pipo but later free one woman weh e get diplomatic passport and de five odas appear before judge.

Afta investigate and identification, de court sentence two for three moons, and four for four moons for some correction house or place weh maximun security.

De court say dey for seka say deh bin get some object weh e bi illegal and mash-mash journalist e eye-glasses spoil'am.

Na one tori pesin, Adrien Kraus complain say de five pipo weh deh suspect say na president Biya e body guard dem attack e as e di film protest for president Biya e hotel.

Biya guards dem seize Adrien Kraus e bag, e phone and but give'am back afta three hours, mash-mash e glasses for ground.

Federal department for foreign affairs for Switzerland don condemn dis kana behaviour.

President Biya and wife dey Europe for private visit and dey di stay for dia usual hotel for Switzerland.

Na for June 29 weh some kontri pipo weh deh di call dem 'Brigade Anti-Sardinard' march go for president Biya e hotel say make e komot go back for kontri.

Police bin spread, teargas and wata weh e di itch for body for scata de pipo dem.

Back for kontri, ruling party CPDM supporters di condemn de protest say e no show good image for kontri.