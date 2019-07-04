'My parents tell everibodi say I don die'

For 1980 di parents of one baby girl give her up for adoption sake of say she no get di same skin colour wit dem - she be half-caste, her parents na white, and dat time na apartheid period for South Africa.

But afta white couple bring her up for UK, she begin dey search for her place inside di world.

She only find out di truth wen she return back to di kontri wey dem born her (South Africa).

Wen Sara-Jayne dey grow up for Surrey U, she know say she look different from her parents, but no ever tink say she be "black" until odas for di town point dis out give her.

Her classmates dey always touch her hair, and tell her say di hair dey like wire wool. Odas tell her say she dey different, so she begin dey feel different.

"We at times just dey accept oda pipo views about us." she tok.

Small, small, Sara-Jayne come begin feel say sometin dey wrong wit di fact say she be black.

How Sara-Jayne take find out di truth?

For di age of 14, Sara-Jayne discover one letter from wey her biological mama write. She see di letter wey dem write nearly one year afta dem born her for inside her UK mama room.

She open, begin read di letter and find out di shocking informate about her adoption.

Sara-Jayne learn say her biological mama na white British woman wey dey in dey date one white man, but come get affair wit one black man. Her real mama come get belle but she no know who give her. Wen she born di pikin, she dey white, and dem name di baby Karoline. But few weeks later dem find out say di pikin no be white. Karoline na di pikin of di black man wey she play away match wit.

During dat time, South African Immorality Act forbid sexual relationship between pipo from different race and Karoline na proof of affair wey dey illegal.

So her real mama and her white husband, togeda wit dia doctor lie say Karoline get one kain kidney disease wey dem need to go treat for London.

Wen dem land London, dem give Karoline up for adoption and return back to South Africa empty-handed. Di couple tell everibodi say Karoline die for London.

Sara-Jayne say "Di colour of my skin na palava, and wetin my biological parents do dey very bad, dem take me from my homeland and raise me up somewhere else."

Afta she read di letter, she contact her real mama through di adoption agency. Di real mama tell her say, she go answer Sara-Jayne questions, but she no get any plan to continue to dey tok to her.

Di real mama no feel bad for wetin happun or even apologize give Sara-Jayne.

Dis bitter feeling of rejection affect Sara-Jayne well-well. She develop eating disorder and begin take alcohol plus codeine. Upon dis, she still try complete her degree and get master degree for journalism from di University of Canterbury.

For 2007, Sara-Jayne need help to overcome her drug and alcohol problem. She discover one cheap rehab for South Africa and spend about one year of treatment dia.

She later meet her half-brother - dat na her real mama oda pikin for South Africa.

And afta plenti years of travelling to and fro London and Cape Town, Sara-Jayne come decide to move go South Africa permanently.

How Sara-Jayne take find her real papa?

To find her real papa Sara-Jayne hire private investigator but e no work.

Then, one day wen she dey promote her book for radio, she mention her real papa name. Pipo begin dey tweet on top di mata and within 36 hours she get her real papa phone number.

She dial di number, and for di first time, hear di voice of her papa and dem tok for 30 minutes. From dia, dem begin tok every day for one week and arrange to meet each oda.

Sara-Jayne say dis na di best day of her life. "I no go ever forget as im just dey waka around di corner, and two of us just begin dey cry, and he hug me and he tok say, 'My daughter, my daughter.'"

"I realise say, I be someone daughter. I be someone daughter, and I belong."

Sara-Jayne dey consider to change her name and add her papa last name( Makwala King) to her own.

Although Sara-Jayne dey live for Cape Town, and dey work for Cape Talk radio, she dey travel sometimes dey go Johannesburg to see her real papa and her three half-siblings. She still get close relationship wit her second mama wey adopt her for UK, but she dey happy say she don find her South African family.