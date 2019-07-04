Image copyright REINNIER KAZE/Getty Images Image example Di English Speaking Cameroonians dey protest discrimination

Five rights groups don tell National Assembly say make deh mash break for bill weh e wan modify Cameroon National Human Rights and Freedoms Commission, NHRF.

De groups, Network of Human Rights Defenders in Central Africa, REDHAC, CHRDA, Nouveau droit de l'homme, Centre for Law Public Policy and Dynamique Citoyenne say correct discussion no bi bi wit key actors before goment table de bill.

Also, de groups dem di question goment e will for make de national human rights commission strong wen deh no wan follow correct procedure.

De note weh e follow de bill explain say goment wan correct some tins weh deh criticise about de national human rights and freedoms commission.

Deh argue say section 13 for de law give civil society and oda groups for send dis representatives for de national human rights commission but goment no discuss before deh table de bill.

REDHAC and odas also di argue say de procedure weh deh table de bill and some tins inside no follow de rules and sets weh deh di human rights commissions.

Chapter two for de bill for article 4,5,6, and 7 no di give commission for examine texts and regulations as e concern protection for human rights, deh aregue.

De groups di regret goment e approach and de bill weh e no di waka wit de spirit for 'Paris Principles'.

Na for seka dis argument weh de groups di call for de national assembly for delay dis bill until deh get paw-paw discussion before deh adopt de bill.

Some of de complain na say de commission get small area for act, too many mimbas, plenti weh na public administration, de commission no get independence and no bi in line with 'Paris Principles'-set of rules weh deh di govern, status and functioning for human rights for de world.