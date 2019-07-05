Crisis for Southern Cameroons no fit spoil we friendship - Nigeria tell Cameroon

Nigerian delegation wit Brig, Gen Emmanuel Adamu Ndagi for front don pressure Cameroon gofment make e shiddon tok wit pipo weh deh di vex.

Dis wan go helep for find solution for Anglophone crisis, so dat kontri pipo weh deh run go Nigeria go turn back for kontri, Ndagi tok.

Cameroon host di seventh Cameroon-Nigeria trans-border security meeting for Yaoundé on Thursday.

Cameroon and Nigeria create dis border security commission for 2013 for see how deh fit face de challenge for dia two borders.

As de commission meet for Yaoundé, Ndagi say Nigeria go continue for monitor de situation for Southern Cameroons.

"De crisis no fit spoil wa friendship and we go support Cameroon for find solution make Cameroon komot for dis crisis laik united kontri weh peace, justice and prosperity bi for centre".

For face dia worries dem for border, Nigeria say de two kontris need for improve how for share informate, and secret for fight terrorism and problems for sea side.

Image example Brig, Gen Emmanuel Adamu Ndagi for di trans-border security meeting on Thursday July 4 for Yaounde

Cameroon Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji emphasize say security situation for de two borders weh e bi don di beta for some taim, don suddenly di worry.

So e bi clear say Cameroon-Nigeria trans-border security commission di experience plenti challenges, Atanga Nji tok.

E say de two kontris "need for act for wise and positive way as de worries dem need discussion all taim".

"De worry dem na separatist activities, illegal exploitation for cargo weh God don give de kontris, traffic for fire arms, armed robbery, farm conflicts, conflict for border communities, traffic for human beings, Boko Haram for de North-eastern border".

Image example Nigeria and Cameroon officials for di border security commission meeting

E nova tey weh Boko Haram attack Northern Cameroon kill more dan 20 pipo and dat areas di get attack na all de taim.

Governor for Adamawa, Kildadi Taguiéké Boukar explain for BBC Pidgin say for Yola side, deh di eva get some conflicts.

Just now Nigerians from Taraba State run enta Cameroon, deh di take care for dem di wait make situation calm down before deh go back, govnor tok.

"Cameroon and Nigeria get correct collaboration for dis side, di share informate and na yi make we di fight some evil tins laik tiff for cows togeda".