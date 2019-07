Image copyright Ademola adeleke/twitter

Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for Osun state Ademola Adeleke don congratulate Governor Gbenga Oyetola for im victory for Supreme Court on Friday.

Adeleke for inside statement wey im tok-tok pesin Olawale Rasheed release say "I wish Governor Oyetola well in di governance of Osun State."

Supreme Court for Abuja on Friday dismiss di appeal of Adeleke for di September 2018 election for Osun State, wey challenge di election of Govnor Adegboyega Oyetola of di All Progressives Congress.

Di highest court for Nigeria rule say di judgement of di Osun State Election Petition Tribunal wey declare di PDP as di winner of di election no follow.

Oga Adeleke add say im ambition to be govnor of di state "no be do or die affair and im accept di ruling" of di Supreme court.