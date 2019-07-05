President Muhammadu Buhari don re-appoint Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
President Muhammadu Buhari don approve di re-appointment of Boss Mustapha as Secretary to di Federal Goment of Nigeria.
Oga Buhari also appoint Malam Abba Kyari again as Chief of Staff (COS) to di President, according to Garba Shehu wey be tok-tok pesin for di Nigerian leader.
Both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, Shehu tweet.
President Muhammadu Buhari win election on February 23, take oath on May 29, 2019 but na dis July 2019 na im make di first cabinet appointment.
Pipo still dey wait for di list of cabinet ministers wey suppose work wit President Buhari until 2023 wen im second term go finish.