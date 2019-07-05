Image copyright Joseph Ackah-Blay

Police for Ghana on Friday arrest three protestors sake of dem disrupt parliament plus #DropThatChamber chants.

Leader of Economic Fighters League (EFL), Ernesto Yeboah as parliamentary sitting dey go on, start dey shout #DropThatChamber dey take register en opposition to de construction of de new parliament building.

Dem also pick up two other protestors who join de campaign for Parliament.

For videos wey dey go viral inside social media, security officials hold am, put am for ground, handcuff am den march out of Parliament.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu talk sey dem no go spend more than $200 million on de new parliamentary chamber.

"We all think sey de facility no for go beyond some amount, that $200 million. We dey look at anything between $150 million den $200 million," Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu reveal.

Speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye unveil de new design last Friday when de architect, David Adjaye place courtesy call on am.

But de move dey bore Ghanaians big time as massive social media campaign wey dem dub #DropThatChamber dey try marshal 2 million people make dem join dem march against de move on July 13.

Di plan to build new parliament chamber don spark tok-tok ontop social media and bore Ghanaians.

According to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, wey be di Majority Leader for Ghana Parliament, e say dem plan new chamber becos di lawmakers need enof space to avoid fights.