Tunisia don ban niqab for goment offices

Image copyright AFP Image example On June 27, Tunisia shake ontop twin bomb blasts

Tunisia Prime Minister Youssef Chahed don ban di wearing of niqab by women for goment offices

Di ban of Niqab wey be veil wey Muslim women dey use cover dia face, na for security reasons.

Di order come on Friday afta three kill you-kill mysef bombings happun inside di capital, Tunis, within one week.

One rights group beg di goment to ensure di ban just dey for di meantime.

Di niqab wey some Muslim women dey wear na for interpretation of simple dress and symbol of religious faith.

Tunisia long-time ruler Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali ban di niqab and hijab inside goment buildings, but dem bin make return after dem remove am for 2011.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police dey close off bomb sites

One police officer don die and plenti more injure for two kill you-kill mysef bomb attacks on Thursday for Tunisia capital of Tunis.

Di interior ministry confam di two attacks say one of di suicide bomb explode for front of police patrol and di second one happun for police station.

Dem say two police officers and three civilians wounjure for di first attack while four pipo wounjore for di second one.

But nobodi don comot to claim say na dem do dis attacks. Police don cover di areas wey di bomb attacks bin happun.

Image copyright Getty Images

Attacks like dis bin happun for last year for di capital, Tunis major road, wey dem dey call Avenue Habib Bouurguiba wey injure nine pipo.

Andd ofr 2015, dem bin attack one museum for di capital wey kill 22 pipo.

Dat time, militants wey connect to di so called Islamic State tok say na dem do di attacks.