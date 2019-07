Nigeria don sign African trade agreement

Image copyright Twitter/Bashir Ahmed

Nigeria and Benin don sign di African trade agreement for di African Union (AU) Summit, wey dey go on for Niger today.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and Benin President Patrice Talon sign di agreement for summit inside Niamey, wey be Niger capital, wia dem wan officially tier rubber di zone.

Di African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) na product of 17 years of plenti tok-tok and di plan na to promote di exchange of goods within Africa.

AfCFTA bin get small delay last year wen Nigeria pull out days before di kontri suppose to sign di agreement.

Nigeria na Africa biggest economy and don be di regional leader for long , so wen delay dey last year , observers come dey question if di African trade bloc go eva actually happun.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin tok say e need further tok-tok on dis mata for Nigeria.

Since then, di Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiation say dem don consult like 27 groups, including trade unions on top am.

As Nigeria don sign up, AfCFTA dream to increase trade inside Africa don dey sure.