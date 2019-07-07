Image copyright Abdullahi Haruna Image example Umar Ali dress like woman to sneak enta female hostel for Fedral College of Education, Kano.

Police for Nigeria don arrest one 25 years old man, Umar Ali, afta im dress like woman to sneak enta di female hostel of Federal College of Education Kano, north west of di kontri.

According to police, Umar wey dem gbab on Saturday night confess say im plan na to just go touch woman body for di hostel.

Ali wey swear say dis na im first time, say na im grandmama clothes e gbab for di operation, including the Hijab and Niqab wey im wear.

"I swear dis na my first time and my plan na just to use dis woman dressing, enter female hostel, so dat I fit see woman wey I go touch but I promise not to do am again."

"Na my grandmother clothes I carry wear and as I dey try enter na im dem gbab me. I dey beg for forgiveness." Dis na wetin Ali wey im house no too far from di school tok.

Kano Police tok-tok pesin, DSP Abdullahi Haruna wey speak to BBC Pidgin yan say dem arrest Ali around 10pm after hostel security gbab am and dem go charge am with criminal trespassing and attempt to commit an offence.

"E use im mouth confess say im plan na to enter di hostel go touch woman without her consent wey be attempt to commit an offence and also criminal trespassing because men no suppose enter di hostel."

Di tok-tok pesin add say na dis charges dem go use prosecute Ali after dem finish dia investigations very soon.