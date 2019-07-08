Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Mandla Maseko describe imsef as normal rural boy from Pretoria

One South African wey win opportunity to be di first black African to enta space don miss di chance afta im die for motorbike accident before im dream become reality.

Mandla Maseko wey be 30 years old, die on Saturday, according to statement wey di family release.

In 2013, di South African Air Force member beat one million oda pipo to win one of di 23 places to go space academy in di US.

Who be Mandla Maseko?

Maseko wey later get nickname Afronaut and Spaceboy, describe imsef as normal rural boy from Pretoria.

For im Twitter account, im write about imsef say: "I be Future Generation Astronaut, qualified Private Pilot, CO for di South African Air Force & Public Speaker."

Image copyright XCOR Aerospace / Mike Massee Image example Di Lynx Suborbital Vehicle wey go Maseko and di oda winners enta space

Di 'Afronaut' bin spend one week for di Kennedy Space Centre for Florida, dey do training in preparation for di one hour sub-orbital flight, wey dem originally plan for 2015.

Maseko tok say im wan do something wey go motivate and inspire young pipo for Africa and prove to dem say dem fit achieve anytin no mata dia background.

E tell di BBC say im plan to call pipo from space. "I hope I go get one line to dey use for many years to come - like di one wey Neil Armstrong get," im tok.

Armstrong, di US astronaut, wey die for 2012 at age 82, na di first man to waka ontop Moon for 1969.

Tributes for 'Spaceboy'

Skip Twitter post by @abilemash It hurts 😭😭😭😭#RIPMandlaMaseko we spent the day laughing n dancing I thought I could finally let go of the pain of loosing both my friend's last year.. but then loosing you just in the few hours after we spoke pic.twitter.com/rDekViKYP2 — Rethabile Mashego (@abilemash) July 7, 2019