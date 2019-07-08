ICC rule say DR Congo Bosco Ntaganda dey guilty of war crimes
International Criminal Court (ICC) don find one former rebel leader guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for di Democratic Republic of Congo.
Bosco Ntaganda, wey im nickname na "Terminator", don chop conviction of murder, rape and recruiting child soldiers by ICC judges on Monday.
Im lawyers bin argue say Ntaganda na victim, becos im sef na former pikin soldier wey dem recruit.
Ntaganda now don become di fourth person wey ICC find guilty since dem create di court for 2002.
Di former rebel leader surrender to di US embassy in DR Congo for 2013.
Analysts tok say im do dis to protect imself, afta gbege wey fit come to am as e don lose power within im own M23 rebel group.
Who be Bosco Ntaganda?
- Dem born am for 1973, grow up for Rwanda
- Run go DR Congo as teenager afta attacks on im fellow ethnic Tutsis
- At 17, e begin to do fight fight - dey carry two face as rebel and soldier, in both Rwanda and DR Congo
- 2006: ICC charge am for allegedly recruit of pikin soldiers
- In charge of troops wey carry out di 2008 Kiwanji massacre of 150 people
- 2009: Enter bin rank for di Congolese national army as general
- 2012: Defect from di army, wey spark fresh rebellion wey force 800,000 comot dia homes
- 2013: Surrender to US embassy for Kigali, afta im rebel group divide