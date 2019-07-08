Image copyright Getty Images

International Criminal Court (ICC) don find one former rebel leader guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for di Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bosco Ntaganda, wey im nickname na "Terminator", don chop conviction of murder, rape and recruiting child soldiers by ICC judges on Monday.

Im lawyers bin argue say Ntaganda na victim, becos im sef na former pikin soldier wey dem recruit.

Ntaganda now don become di fourth person wey ICC find guilty since dem create di court for 2002.

Di former rebel leader surrender to di US embassy in DR Congo for 2013.

Analysts tok say im do dis to protect imself, afta gbege wey fit come to am as e don lose power within im own M23 rebel group.

Who be Bosco Ntaganda?