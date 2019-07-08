Mele Kyari officially take over as NNPC Group Managing Director
Mallam Mele Kyari officially takeover from Maikanti Baru on Monday as Group Managing Director of di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, wey be di goment oil company.
Baru, di outgoing NNPC GMD dey retire as im turn don reach 60.
Dis dey come after President Buhari appoint am to take over last month.
Oga Kyari wey President Muhammadu Buhari appoint on June 19 go be di 19th Group Managing Director of NNPC and im don get plenti experience for oil industry as im don represent Nigeria for di Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2018.
Di official handover happun for di Amphitheatre of NNPC and plenty ogbonge pipo show face for di ceremony wey include former GMDs, EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu and Special Assistant to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad.
Wetin to sabi about Mele Kyari
- Kyari na Geologist with over 32 years experience inside di oil and gas industry. E obtain im Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree for Geology and Earth Science from the University of Maiduguri for 1987, afta which im serve for di Directorate of Foods, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI) between 1987 and 1988.
- Between 1988 and 1991, Kyari work with di Nigerian Geological Survey Agency before im join di NNPC subsidiary, Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL).
- For 1998, dem appoint Kayari as di Exploration Geophysicist Production Sharing Contract (PSC) of di National Petroleum Investments Management Services (NAPIMS), im do dat one till 2004 wen im become di Abuja Operations Manager of NAPIMS.
- Na for 2006 dem appoint am as di Supervisor PSC, Crude Oil Marketing Department (COMD) of NNPC, from dia e rise to di position of di Manager of Production Contracts Management of di COMD between 20017 and 2014.
- Dem appoint Kyari as di General Manager Oil Stock Management, COMD wia e work till 2015 before dem appount am Group General Manager before im later become di National Representative of Nigeria for OPEC.