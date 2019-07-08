Image copyright NNPC

Mallam Mele Kyari officially takeover from Maikanti Baru on Monday as Group Managing Director of di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, wey be di goment oil company.

Baru, di outgoing NNPC GMD dey retire as im turn don reach 60.

Dis dey come after President Buhari appoint am to take over last month.

Oga Kyari wey President Muhammadu Buhari appoint on June 19 go be di 19th Group Managing Director of NNPC and im don get plenti experience for oil industry as im don represent Nigeria for di Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2018.

Di official handover happun for di Amphitheatre of NNPC and plenty ogbonge pipo show face for di ceremony wey include former GMDs, EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu and Special Assistant to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad.

Wetin to sabi about Mele Kyari