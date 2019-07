Image copyright Senator Elisha Image example Senator Elisha Abbo win election as PDP candidate on February 23, 2019 to represent Adamawa North Central Senatorial district

Nigeria police don carry Senator Elisha Abbo wey beat one woman inside CCTV video go court.

Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police command, Bala Ciroma na im confirm dis latest development to BBC Pidgin.

For inside phone conversation with BBC Pidgin oga Ciroma say dem don carry di senator go Zuba Magistrate court for arraignment.

Senator Abbo wey dey represent Adamawa North Senatorial District under di Peoples Democratic Party don already admit say na im dey inside di viral video.

But im don since beg Nigerians and di woman im beat for di CCTV video to forgive am.

Di police decide to file charges against di 41 year old senator after dem chook eye inside di viral video wey comot on June 2.

Before di senator beg on Wednesday, im party di PDP and im leader wey be di party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar bin frown face for wetin dem see inside di CCTV video.