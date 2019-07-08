Image copyright Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy Image example Farmers wey dem bin try kidnap for Kaduna

One pesin don die afta di Nigerian army put san-san inside di garri of jaguda pipo on Monday for Kaduna State, north west Nigeria..

According to statement wey di army release, di pesin wey die dey among di jaguda pipo wey come kidnap 13 farmers as dem dey do work for dia farms for Kuyelo community, Birnin Gwari local gofment area of di state.

Di tori be say di patrol team of di 1 Division Nigerian Army wey station for Super Camp Kuyello, for di exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111 exchange gun fire with di jaguda pipo, kill one of dem to recover di farmers wey dem kidnap.

Skip Twitter post by @HQNigerianArmy Following distress calls received from good Samaritans indicating the abduction of some farmers today 8 July 2019 while working on their farms at the outskirts of Kuyelo community, in Birnin Gwari Local Area of Kaduna State. pic.twitter.com/Oaeg4h0yOB — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) July 8, 2019

Di Army report say dem hear di tori afta some good Samaritans call dia attention to am, so dem decide to take action.

Di Army tok say di remaining pipo escape with gun wounds and soldiers dey currently find dem for di areas wey get borders with Kastina, and Zamfara states.