Image example Ijegunas di fire dey burn

Plenti pipo for Ijegun area Lagos state south west Nigeria, still dey mourn and grieve ontop di pipeline explosion wey burn and kill pipo on Thursday July 4, 2019.

One of dem na Razak. E tell BBC Pidgin say 12 of im relatives be victims and four don already die and dem dey pray to God to helep di odas to survive di burns.

E follow for pipo wey sidon outside di trauma and burns unit for Gbagada General Hospital dey wait for good news to come as doctors and nurses dey treat im relatives wey get various degrees of burns.

Rasak tok say im relatives wey di fire burn bin come for visit before di incident happun and pipo bin dey sleep wen di fire start.

"Dem carri dia family come to visit dia big parents before dis kain tin happun to dem, no be say na all of dem dey live dia, na visit dem come" na so Rasak tok.

Rasak add say na four houses burn for di fire.

Di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) bin tok say, na pipo wey come tiff oil start di fire, as dem bin dey try to escape security operatives.

Image example Officials from Lagos State gofment dey visit one of di victims

Anoda victim Kodiri Okolawo, tell BBC Pidgin say, seven of im relatives dey affected and three don die.

Kodiri add say wen dem bin arrive di hospital, di attendants no treat dem well, say na after some days dem come begin treat dem well.

"Dem tell us say dem no get drugs, we go outside hospital go buy drugs and oda tins wey hospital suppose get, na later later one man come tok to dem, na im dem begin treat dem free" na so Kodiri tok.

Meanwhile di Management of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital tok say dem dey give di victims treatment very well.

Two pipo bin die and 31 moto burn di day of di Ijegun pipeline explosion, wey happun for early mor-mor, but inside document wey LASUTH release, dem say dem collect total of 21 patients come add say 10 don die since den.