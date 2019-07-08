Image copyright Photo: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

Parliament of Ghana sey dem dey suspend dema plans to build new 450-seater parliamentary chamber which dem value around $200million.

Spokesperson for Ghana parliament Kate Addo talk BBC sey dem dey suspend am sake of de massive public concern wey people express.

Online campaign #DropThatChamber dey trend for Ghana after Parliament announce sey dem wan build new 450-seater Parliament chamber sake of space no dey de chamber.

De campaign which be the top trend on twitter gather massive support as more Ghanaians for social media dey free dema minds give Members of Parliament.

Dem announce plans sey massive demo go happen Saturday, July 13 if government no flush that idea from dema mind.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu talk sey dem no go spend more than $200 million on de new parliamentary chamber.

"We all think sey de facility no for go beyond some amount, that $200 million. We dey look at anything between $150 million den $200 million," Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu reveal.

Speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye unveil de new design last Friday when de architect, David Adjaye place courtesy call on am.

But de move bore Ghanaians big time.

Chaw people free dema minds on how suddenly some parliamentarians dey find awam theories back de project, describing dem as 'insensitive.'

Last week Friday, dem arrest three Ghanaians who enter de chamber dey chant 'dropthatchamber' while parliamentary sitting dey go on.