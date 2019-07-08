Image copyright Getty Images

Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander for Kano Zubairu Mato tell BBC say di accident wey claim 19 lives and wounjure 7 for Kano on Sunday for no happun if di first driver slowdown before e enta di pothole wey dey road instead of trying to shift on high speed.

Commander Mato add say di 19 pipo wey die na from di four cars wey jam each other after di first car try comot body from pothole.

"Dis accident for no happun if to say di first driver when e sight pothole slowdown enter am comot instead of trying to manoeuvre di car in high speed.Na wetin we dey always tell drivers, it is better to enter pothole than to try move in high speed because dis kai tin fit happun."

"Di 19 pipo wey die na from all di four cars wey dey involved because after di first one jam di incoming car other two cars follow join di crash."

Di officer say dem carry di dead pipo go Takai General Hospital mortuary wia di 7 injured dey dey collect treatment now.

Mato tok say though accidents for Wudil road wia di accident happun don reduce dis year but e still be one of di three roads for Kano wey dey get accident pass.