Custom officer wey promote imsef get mental problem - Attah

Nigeria Customs Service don explain wetin truly happun for dia headquarters afta one of dia officers come office wit di rank of di comptroller general and dey claim say na im dey appoint for di position.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, tell BBC Pidgin say wetin happun na just proper medical case and notin else.

E say one assistant superintendent wey im name na Dahiru, come di headquarters wit im uniform, wear di rank of a deputy comptroller general and dis one come draw di attention of officers wey dey around. Di officers come dey ask am question but wen dem know say im answer to di question no dey make sense dem invite medical doctor wey immediately carry am go hospital.

"Wetin happun be say one assistant superintendent wit just two stars come di headquarters wit di rank of deputy comptroller general and from di questions and answers wey follow, we just know say im no dey im right frame of mind. immediately we invite medical doctor and as we speak, e dey undergo medical examination for di medical unit of di service."

Di tori bin don spread for social media with many Nigerians dey give different version of wetin happun.

But oga Attah say make Nigerians no believe di social media tori wey say di man wan take over di position of comptroller-general.

"Notin more dan dis happun, but you know dis days of social media, maybe somebodi snap am foto wit di rank and change di true tori, anoda pesin change di tori, anoda pesin change im own too and so on, so tey di tori come dey totally different from wetin truly happun.