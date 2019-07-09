Image copyright @CainePrize/Twitter

Nigerian writer, Lesley Nneka Arimah win 2019 Caine prize for African Writing on Monday night.

Nneka Arimah short story 'Skinned', wey she publish inside McSweeney's Quarterly Concern (Issue 53) na im give am di award.

Di announcement of di Caine prize award happun for di award dinner for Senate House, University of London, wey togeda wit SOAS and di Centre for African Studies dem organize.

Caine Prize wey dem found for year 2000, dem name afta di late Sir Michael Caine, wey be former Chairman of Booker plc and Chairman of di Booker Prize management committee — di prize dey honour short story of 3,000-10,000 words wey African writer publish in English.

Peter Kimani, wey be di chair of di judges for Caine Prize to as im dey announce di prize say: "Di winner of dis year Caine Prize for African Writing na unique retake of women's struggle for inclusion inside society wey dey controlled by rituals.

"Lesley Nneka Arimah 'Skinned' change wey pipo know to remove social steps and orders, challenge traditions and envision new possibilities for women of the world." Kimani add.

Skip Twitter post by @CainePrize Dr Peter Kimanj and fellow judges about to make the long awaited announcement! pic.twitter.com/GYPvKRz5rb — The Caine Prize for African Writing (@CainePrize) July 8, 2019

President of The Caine Prize Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne say "Di Caine Prize na light of freedom of speech" "Make di Caine Prize last long!"