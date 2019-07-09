Image copyright femiotedola/Instagram

West Africa goment na dem no dey committed pass to reduce di gap between rich and poor pipo for Africa, according to one new report.

Di ntear rubber Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index regional report wey Oxfam and Development Finance International release on Tuesday say West Africa kontris get di highest level of division between rich and poor pipo for Africa.

Di three pillars wey dem take do di report West Africa goment dem commitment to public spending, tax and labour market. Inside dis three areas, Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau get di lowest total score.

According to di report, Nigeria na number 16 out of sixteen west Africa kontris wit 0.05, Sierra Leone dey position number 15 wit 0.14, Niger and Guinea Bissau dey 14 and 13 position.

Public spending

Di report say West Africa goments dey encourage inequality as dem no dey provide enough moni for public service like education and healthcare.

Public spending for Nigeria na 0.00, Sierra Leone 0.11, Niger 0.19, Guinea Bissau 0.11 and Benin 0.12.

Di report say Niger na di least educated kontri for world, 70% of di poorest girls for Niger neva ever attend even primary school.

For West Africa second largest economy Ghana, wetin one of di richest men dey make in one month, di poorest woman fit no make in in 1,000 years.

Tax

For tax mata, di report say goment no tax big company and rich pipo well.

E no end dia. Dem also no dey punish pipo wey dey dodge to pay tax and di ones wey dey corrupt and "dis dey unacceptable" na so Adama Coulibaly, di regional director of Oxfam west Africa tok.

Di West Africa kontri wey dey try pass for tax mata na Ghana wit 0.69 and Guinea Bissau no try at all wit 0.16.

As e be

According to di Oxfam report, today, 1% of West Africa pipo rich pass di remaining 99% for di whole region.

E go take di richest man for Nigeria 46 years to spend all im moni even if im dey spend $1million dollar evri day.

Di report say hope neva lost if only di different goment for di region go try do some adjustment for di areas wey dem bin raise issues wit.