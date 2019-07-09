Image copyright @DanielSturridge

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge enta Instagram on Tuesday to beg im followers say im go pay di pesin wey steal im dog anytin for dem to return am.

Di 29 year old say pesin break window enta im house come steal im dog.

Inside di 43-second video, Sturridge show glass wey di thief break enta im Los Angeles holiday house.

Throughout di clip Sturridge show strong emotion as e beg for di return of im dog Lucci.

Di England international tok: "Somebody don break enta di house for LA and tiff my dog from di house.

"I go pay you anything... anybodi wey carry my dog come back, 20 grand, 30 grand, whatever."