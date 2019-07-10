Latest news about Senator Elisha Abbo dey make pipo tok about Senator Oluremi Tinubu
Latest action of Senator Elisha Abbo wey dey face Nigeria Senate investigation, dey make Senator Oluremi Tinubu trend for Nigeria.
Tori for town na about di hot exchange between Senator Abbo and Senator Tinubu on Tuesday during one investigating hearing of di senate committee wey dey investigate July 9 Premium Times tori of CCTV video wey show Senator Elisha Abbo dey beat up one nursing mother for one sex toy shop inside Abuja.
"You no fit threaten me wit suspension", Senator Abbo tell im colleagues afta Senator Tinubu wey be committee member bin address am.
"You want make we to protect you? Or you want us to defend you……you realise say we fit also suspend you." Na wetin Senator Tinubu reply Senator Abbo as she provoke.
Di koko be say, for di Senate investigative hearing, oga Abbo no gree to take an oath before di panel as Senators wey dem invite suppose do to commit say e go tell di truth. Im also no agree to speaking in di presence of journalists.
"Dis matter dey for court. I no go fit tok in front of cameras wen di matter already dey for court. Dat na subjudice" Abbo tell Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wey bin earlier ask am to swear oath before di senate committee.
Di mata Remi Tinubu begin trend ontop social media
Tori be say Chief Magistrate Court for Zuba, Abuja Nigeria, don grant bail of 5 million Naira to Senator Elisha Abbo after im plead "not guilty" on two counts of criminal assault charge.
Di police file two counts of criminal use of force and criminal assault charge against oga Abbo wey beat one woman inside CCTV video.
Senator Abbo wey dey represent Adamawa North Senatorial District under di Peoples Democratic Party don already admit say na im dey inside di viral video.