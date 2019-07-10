Image copyright Other

Latest action of Senator Elisha Abbo wey dey face Nigeria Senate investigation, dey make Senator Oluremi Tinubu trend for Nigeria.

Tori for town na about di hot exchange between Senator Abbo and Senator Tinubu on Tuesday during one investigating hearing of di senate committee wey dey investigate July 9 Premium Times tori of CCTV video wey show Senator Elisha Abbo dey beat up one nursing mother for one sex toy shop inside Abuja.

"You no fit threaten me wit suspension", Senator Abbo tell im colleagues afta Senator Tinubu wey be committee member bin address am.

"You want make we to protect you? Or you want us to defend you……you realise say we fit also suspend you." Na wetin Senator Tinubu reply Senator Abbo as she provoke.

Di koko be say, for di Senate investigative hearing, oga Abbo no gree to take an oath before di panel as Senators wey dem invite suppose do to commit say e go tell di truth. Im also no agree to speaking in di presence of journalists.

"Dis matter dey for court. I no go fit tok in front of cameras wen di matter already dey for court. Dat na subjudice" Abbo tell Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wey bin earlier ask am to swear oath before di senate committee.

Local tori pipo Punch Newspaper even post video of how e happun for Twitter

Di mata Remi Tinubu begin trend ontop social media

@gimbakakanda A 40-something-year-old Senator battered a woman, and instead of addressing him as a rational adult, you're attributing his misdemeanor to his young age? Is this what you think of us? Aren't you the same people boxing and insulting each other during sessions, Senator Remi Tinubu? — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 9, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @theboyisgreat The only thing I can see Remi Tinubu doing is just threatening and intimidating Senetor Abbo. Two wrong doesn't make a right.

Telling a sitting Senetor to off his mic bcos you are talking or telling him he is digging a hole for himself.

This is just way out of it. — Olusegun (@theboyisgreat) July 9, 2019

@OlayinkaLere So Senator Remi Tinubu that assaulted Obanikoro right inside the Red Chamber is now probing another Senator for assault?

We too dey joke for this Nija sha. — Lere Olayinka - Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) July 9, 2019



We too dey joke for this Nija sha. — Lere Olayinka - Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) July 9, 2019

@officiallyAKS Remi Tinubu have shown similar temperament of the senator she was investigating and Abbo is not ignorant of her misdemeanors in the red chambers. People like Obanikoro and Melaye can attest to it. Nigerians forget easily. pic.twitter.com/i83Xe8DvyF — EDIDIONG NMO (@officiallyAKS) July 10, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @DewaleIsaac #RemiTinubu small woman with Big god... If u know, u know.



This Abbo of a guy is just too rude for my liking, am not happy he is still sitting on the other side like Remi Tinubu said



Let's be guided pls😺 pic.twitter.com/mIjTSztVZ2 — Dewale Isaac (@DewaleIsaac) July 9, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @SledgeAma If you are a woman here and you are talking trash at Remi Tinubu for yelling at the slapping Senator, Shame on you!

Senator Remi spoke for all Nigerian women out there who couldn’t look up to that animal. She was even reminding him she is a woman too Incase he feels like slapping — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) July 9, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @TweetAtAustin Wait!!! Did Remi Tinubu ask Senator Elisha Abbo if she wanted protection from them?

Protection from the rule of law?pic.twitter.com/J2QrFCImeo — Slay Papa 🍒🍷 a.k.a Mr. Skye 🙄 (@TweetAtAustin) July 9, 2019

Tori be say Chief Magistrate Court for Zuba, Abuja Nigeria, don grant bail of 5 million Naira to Senator Elisha Abbo after im plead "not guilty" on two counts of criminal assault charge.

Di police file two counts of criminal use of force and criminal assault charge against oga Abbo wey beat one woman inside CCTV video.

Senator Abbo wey dey represent Adamawa North Senatorial District under di Peoples Democratic Party don already admit say na im dey inside di viral video.